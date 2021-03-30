First Alert: Sunshine ahead of clouds, rain

(KFVS) - This morning is starting off sunny and mild with wake-up temps in the mid to upper 40s.
Winds will continue to intensify throughout the day with gust between 25-30 mph.
Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Clouds will also gradually increase throughout the day.
Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.
The threat for severe storms is very low and will likely stay south of the Heartland, but our southern counties could see heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.
Cooler and drier air will push rather quickly into the Heartland early Wednesday.
Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a few lingering showers in the early morning.
Afternoon highs on Wednesday will only reach the low 50s, but strong northerly winds will make it feel more like the 40s.
The end of the week will be dry, sunny and cooler.
Morning lows below freezing are likely on Thursday and Friday.
The weekend is looking warmer in the 60s and 70s by Easter.
