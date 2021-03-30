Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 more COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 30.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- Female: 1 in their 40s
- Male: 2 under the age of 10, 1 in their 50s
White County
- Female: 1 in their 40s
The health department also reported two more deaths on Tuesday.
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,574 lab confirmed positives, including 52 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,748 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 496 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
