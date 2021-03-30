Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 more COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

By Jessica Ladd | March 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 4:30 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 30.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 40s
  • Male: 2 under the age of 10, 1 in their 50s

White County

  • Female: 1 in their 40s

The health department also reported two more deaths on Tuesday.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,574 lab confirmed positives, including 52 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,748 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 496 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

