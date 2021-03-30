Heartland business says e-bike sales are on the rise

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland bicycle and fitness company is seeing more customers than ever due to selling electric assist bicycles.
One of the hottest new trends for 2021 on bike trails across America is the electric assist bicycle.
At Cape Bicycle, they’ve seen record sales since it started in 1978.
“If we have the inventory, we will sell between five and 10 a week.”
Cape Bicycle shop manager Don Hinkebein said advanced bicycle technology is a big reason the bikes keep selling.
“You can get, easily 30 to 50 miles, out of one charge on an e-bike. And it just gives you the ability to go farther,” he explained. “And to help you keep up with other riders.”
“A lot of people want them so they can make it up the hills. Or on, like, a day like today where there is a really sharp wind out of the south, you have that electric energy to help you get through the wind.”
This is why so many people are choosing bicycles with electronic assistance to help them reach their activity goals.
“It’s just a great entry back into cycling, and just gets a lot of people out there that really thought that they couldn’t go biking because they didn’t want to have to walk their bike up the hills,” Hinkebein said.
He said new bikes are currently on order because, with sales going so fast, it’s hard to keep a variety of them in stock.
