Carbondale hotel’s license suspended due to ‘unsafe conditions’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale hotel’s license was suspended due to unsafe conditions, according to the city.
On Tuesday, March 30, the City of Carbondale notified the owner of Quality Inn that the hotel license was being suspended.
The hotel, located on E. Main Street, was forced to close immediately due to what the city called unsafe conditions.
According to the city, the suspension of the hotel’s license follows two incidents involving a gun in two weeks.
Following the first incident at the hotel, Interim Police Chief Stan Reno and Community Development Manager John Lenzini met with the hotel’s owner to discuss concerns about illegal activities at the hotel.
Under Carbondale Revised Code 5.16.10, the city is allowed to suspend a hotel license “whenever unsanitary, unsafe or other conditions are found in the operation of the hotel or motel establishment which constitute a substantial and immediate hazard to the public health and safety.”
