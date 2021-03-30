Boy injured after falling at Little Grand Canyon Hiking Trial in Jackson Co.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - On March 29 around 10:30 a.m. authorities were dispatched to the Little Grand Canyon Hiking Trail located southwest of Murphysboro, regarding someone who had fallen.
It was learned that a father and son visiting from Louisville, Ky. were hiking on the trail when the 14-year-old son slipped and began falling out of control towards a waterfall portion of the trail.
The son slid over a cliff and fell approximately 20 feet.
The 14-year-old was flown from the scene to a St. Louis area hosptiol for treatment of his injuries.
His condition is unknown at this time.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Murphysboro Fire Department, Tower Rock Fire Department and the United States Forest Service Law Enforcement all assisted in the rescue.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.