3 arrested in Carbondale home invasion investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On March 27 at 10:17 a.m., City of Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 400 block of South Marion Street regarding a disturbance.
Officers found two suspects identified in the forced entry of a residence of an acquaintance and pursued them on foot.
Officers captured two male suspects identified as, Quantez D. McGee, 19-years-old of Carbondale and Keavonte T. Nesby, 19-years-old of De Soto.
The investigation revealed McGee and Nesby forced their way inside the home of acquaintances, battered them and damaged property.
Officers charged McGee and Nesby with home invasion.
Nesby was additionally charged with Battery and Criminal Damage to Property.
McGee and Jackson were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
Officers also arrested Daronta Q. Nesby, 21-years-old of Carbondale for intimidation of a witness.
Jackson was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.