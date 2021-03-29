105-year-old Survives Two Pandemics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Anchor lead
A heartland senior just received her first covid19 vaccination, in an effort to keep living an active life. At 105 years old, Velma Finger has seen it all including two pandemics.
In 1917, Velma Finger was living near Advance, Mo when her mother got the Spanish Flu. “Nobody knew what to do in those days. We just did everything by ear.”
Velma Finger is now 105 years old, and she still recalls the events surrounding the first pandemic.
“The only person was my mother had it and they didn’t think it was no way that she could survive it. It was so severe.”
Thankfully she did, as Velma grew up and now see’s similarities in todays pandemic. “I think we’ll make it through, I may not see it.”
Linda McGill is Velma’s home aid caretaker, wants to make sure she does. And spends as much time with her as possible. “Who’s Velma Finger? She’s, don’t ask me that, I can’t explain her. She’s that wonderful. She’s beyond explaining to anybody.” But she best described as a woman with a big heart and a kind soul. “We all need someone to share with. And we all need someone to love. To be able to go on in this life.”
“If I go today or tomorrow, I think God has blessed me with years and I hope he blesses you.”
Velma Finger gets her second covid19 vaccination in 3 weeks and turns 106 years old in July.
