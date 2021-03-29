What you need to know March 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, March 29.
It’s a chilly start to the work-week.
Wake-up temps are in the low to mid 30s.
This afternoon will be sunny and slightly breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mild with highs near the upper 60s, but more clouds will move in during the afternoon ahead of a cold front.
Scattered rain arrives late Tuesday through Wednesday.
A few thunderstorms are possible in our southern counties. Severe weather is not expected.
The rest of the week will be sunny, but chilly for this time of year.
Highs will range in the 50s with lows below freezing.
Wednesday night and Thursday night, we could have an early spring freeze or frost. This will depend on wind and sky conditions.
- Torrential rains across Tennessee flooded homes and at least one church and left roads impassable, prompting dozens of people to be rescued in the Nashville area. At least four deaths have been reported.
- A Southeast Missouri State University student athlete has been suspended from all athletic teams after he was arrested on a rape or attempted rape charge.
- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) seized two alligators from a McCracken County home.
- Engineers on Monday “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal
- This week President Biden will lay out the first part of his multitrillion-dollar economic recovery package this week, focusing on rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
- A former Minneapolis police officer goes on trial Monday in George Floyd’s death, and jurors may not wait long to see parts of the bystander video that caught Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck.
- Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail.
- A set of newborn twins in Minnesota will be celebrating their birthdays not only on different days but in different months after they were born five days apart.
- A woman lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the judge threw out her case, which had been set for trial.
- A young dog was rewarded for his persistence after he repeatedly stole a purple unicorn toy from Dollar General.
- Inmates in a south Mississippi jail say they are sleep-deprived because the lights in their cells have remained on constantly for the past four months.
