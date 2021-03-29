U.S. Supreme Court to hear appeal to defend Ky. abortion law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s appeal of Kentucky’s abortion law passed by the General Assembly in 2018.
The law, House Bill 454, prohibits the uses of a second trimester abortion procedure.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction against the law.
After Governor Andy Beshear’s Administration said it would not appeal, Attorney General Cameron moved to intervene in the case.
Attorney General Cameron’s office will argue the case before the U.S. Supreme Court this fall.
A decision could be made by the High Court later this year or early next year.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.