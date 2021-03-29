U.S. Representative Mike Bost visits Southern Illinois, speaks on Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

MARION, IL. (KFVS) -If you’ve been driving down the interstate before, you have seen many semi-trucks parked on the side of the road and off ramps.
Illinois 12th district U.S. Representative Mike Bost knows how important the safety of Semi-truck parking is.
He introduced Bill H.R 2187.
On March 29 he visited Vernell’s Interstate Service Inc. in Marion to talk with the media about his Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.
“One that it provides to the drivers of the trucks, everything from robbery, murder, damaged to property everything like that when there not able to park somewhere securely,” said Bost
Bost says its vitally important for drivers to move their goods from point A to point B.
“So what we’re looking that is some idea in the infrastructure bill as we’re moving forward to try too and I’ve got a separate bill that carries specifically for this to put revenues out to the states to expand the trucking parking areas in safe and secure areas,” said Bost
Vernell’s, where Bost visited, is one place Semi-Trucks are able to park safely.
Operations Manager Shawn Hughes said he would gladly open more safe parking spaces if this is passed.
“If they would allow it to be more then we could possibly open up and have more parking spaces to accommodate the ones that are running up and down the interstate all day long,” said Hughes.
If approved the federal funding would go to states to create more truck parking.
Right now, Vernell’s charges for their truck parking space.
That money goes to pay taxes and property maintenance.
If the act is approved and Vernell’s is part of the expansion on truck parking safety, then they would not be able to charge for parking.
Bost, is very familiar with the trucking industry, as his brother and cousin still run Bost Trucking.
“We have a truck driver shortage and so we have to make sure we’re safe, but still give the opportunity for people that are in the trucking industry to provide for good jobs, and allow for the sensible operation of that vehicle not to be unsafe,” said Bost.
Bost says the funding for more truck parking would come from the Department of Transportation.
In 2012, Congress passed Jason’s Law, in honor of Jason Rivenburg, a truck driver who lost his life in a violent crime because he couldn’t find safe parking.
The Truck Parking Safety improvement act would build on the results of federal studies.
Congressman Bost, has been pushing this act for the last three years.
