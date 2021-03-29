Shots fired investigation leads to arrest of Paducah man

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested after an argument led to shots being fired.
Police were called to a “shots fired” complaint at 5:45 p.m. on March 26 in the 2300 block of South 25th Street.
Witnesses said Timothy Morris and another man were arguing and both of them pulled handguns.
Shots were fired, but neither man was struck.
Damage was found where bullets struck an apartment door.
An investigation was conducted.
Police learned from witnesses that Morris was the only one who fired shots.
Officers reported there was no evidence the other man fired his handgun.
Morris was found at an apartment on South 4th Street.
He told officers where the gun was located and it was recovered.
Morris was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.