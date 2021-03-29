S7HD now vaccinating healthy adults over 18

“There are other, more populated areas of the state that are still working to vaccinate folks in priority groups 1A, 1B, and 1B+,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “Thanks to a steady increase in vaccine supplies in our seven county region lately and the help from our National Guard team members, we’ve been able to get everyone on our waitlists vaccinated. We have plenty of vaccine available to start providing those shots to any adult who would like to get one.”