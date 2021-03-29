S7HD now vaccinating healthy adults over 18

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Effective immediately, S7HD will open up COVID-19 vaccinations to any adult over 18.
“There are other, more populated areas of the state that are still working to vaccinate folks in priority groups 1A, 1B, and 1B+,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “Thanks to a steady increase in vaccine supplies in our seven county region lately and the help from our National Guard team members, we’ve been able to get everyone on our waitlists vaccinated. We have plenty of vaccine available to start providing those shots to any adult who would like to get one.”
Teens ages 16-17 are also eligible to receive a vaccine but currently only the Pfizer vaccine is licensed to be administered for that age group.
Because of the extreme cold storage requirements and the relatively short shelf-life, S7HD currently does not offer the Pfizer vaccine at any of its mass vaccination clinics.
Starting last week, S7HD also started accepting walk-ins at their COVID-19 vaccine clinics spread throughout the S7 region.
The walk-in vaccinations will be limited to the first 100 people based on available vaccine supplies for that day.
Walk-ins will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at S7′s mass vaccination sites.
Currently S7HD is operating at least two mass vaccination locations in the region each day, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from S7HD.
Individuals can still schedule themselves a guaranteed vaccine dose by booking an appointment online or by calling the Illinois Vaccine Appointment Call Center.
Vaccines will be provided only to Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.