Shawnee Community College announces in person “rolling commencement”

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College announced that the college would hold an in-person “Rolling Commencement” for spring 2021 graduates on Friday, May 14th beginning at 5:00 pm on SCC’s Main Campus in Ullin.
The college will hold the event in two on-campus locations simultaneously in the Education Center and the Edward Smith Gymnasium.
“Our Rolling Commencement” provides students with an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments face-to-face, an experience Dr. Taylor (SCC’s president) and the campus community wanted to provide for our students,” said Mrs. Jacqueline Smith, Administrative Assistant to Vice President of Student Success and Services.
Students who participate in the rolling ceremony will have an opportunity to receive photos during the event as they along with their families are escorted through the ceremony one family at a time.
Family members will also be allowed to attend during the when degrees or certificates are conferred.
All eligible students were mailed information packets outlining the process for participating in commencement.
Interested students are encouraged to order their cap and gown here.
Orders may be placed through April 22 and students must RSVP by April 30 to participate in the event.
