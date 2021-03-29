SEMO hosts final home game of football season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO fans gathered at Houck stadium for the football team’s last home game today. They shared their thoughts of the season and hopes for next year.
“They got the touchdowns they just didn’t get the wins,” Richard Flentge said.
SEMO football fans cheered the RedHawks on their senior day in Houck Stadium for the final time this season. A season that was an adjustment for the players on the field, and fans in the stands.
“It’s been an odd year, COVID disrupted everything,” said Flentge.
Other said they are sad to say goodbye to the short-lived Sunday football games.
“Kind of broken hearted that the season is just about over with the home games over with,” Pat Hagan said.
SEMO fans explained they didn’t mind the COVID-19 restrictions this season, but are ready to throw their masks in the garbage and walk into a full stadium this fall.
“I hope to see the stadium full and see the team rack up a lot more wins,” Lynn Crader said.
“Hopefully we get more dubs out there and hopefully win conference. And more fans, just all of it,” Gabrielle Adams and Alana Fischer said.
Although the team did not have the same success as last year, fans said they are still proud of the players and the program
“The team worked hard and it was exciting games, but it seems like we couldn’t quite finish,” Hagan said.
“The hope is next season for them to win the OVC and get back into playoffs,” Flentge said.
They said, they’re look forward to cheering them on this upcoming season.
“Go Redhawks!” Gabrielle Adams & Alana Fischer said.
SEMO Football will travel to play UT Martin on April 3.
