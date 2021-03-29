Rain possible late tomorrow into tomorrow night.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday evening Heartland. Southerly winds will remain with us through the overnight hours and this will keep temperatures from falling too far over night. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 50s with a mostly clear sky. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.
Tuesday we will see clouds increase as we head throughout the day. It will be breezy again with winds gusting over 25MPH. Scattered showers will develop across our southern counties late int eh day and spread north. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Scattered showers will continue across the Heartland tomorrow evening into the overnight hours. we could see a few rumbles of thunder as well but at this time the severe weather threat appears low. A cold front will move through the area around midnight tomorrow night. This will bring end much colder air for the rest of the week.
