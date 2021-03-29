Perry County fills up on events in 2021 for tourism

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry County is filling up their calendar year for 2021 as COVID dwindles down.
Perry County thrives on tourism and has a plethora of attractions to see and events to enjoy.
Perry County Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzfeld says last year was so hard on their industry with restaurants, museums, lodging. She is hoping that this year they can get back to some normalcy.
“We’re all so optimistic,” Erzfeld said. “The spring has been wonderful. We have great hopes. We see people coming out, doing things, spending money, staying places; so we feel like everything is starting to get back on track.”
Their next event is this coming weekend on April 3rd where they will have a Cruise In from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Downtown Perryville.
For more informationon what events are scheduled throughout the year, visit their website here.
