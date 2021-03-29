40 percent of Kentucky adults have received COVID-19 vaccine

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 1.3 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of one of three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’ve now vaccinated about 40% of Kentucky adults – a really exciting milestone. We also believe we’ve vaccinated about 70% of Kentuckians who are age 70 and up,” said Gov. Beshear.
All Kentuckians 40 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, March 29, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 310
New deaths: 11
Positivity rate: 2.89 percent
Total deaths: 6,042
Currently hospitalized: 364
Currently in ICU: 87
Currently on ventilator: 41
