40 percent of Kentucky adults have received COVID-19 vaccine
By Jessica Ladd | March 29, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 4:44 PM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 1.3 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of one of three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’ve now vaccinated about 40% of Kentucky adults – a really exciting milestone. We also believe we’ve vaccinated about 70% of Kentuckians who are age 70 and up,” said Gov. Beshear.

All Kentuckians 40 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Monday, March 29, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases: 310

New deaths: 11

Positivity rate: 2.89 percent

Total deaths: 6,042

Currently hospitalized: 364

Currently in ICU: 87

Currently on ventilator: 41

