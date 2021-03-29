Paducah Police Capt. investigated in domestic-related incident, returns to work

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police Capt. Troy Turner has returned to work after the completion of internal and external investigations.
Information was received on February 9 alleging concerns for Turner’s actions while off-duty, specifically a domestic-related incident that occurred on Feb. 7.
A person involved in that incident contacted the police department and Kentucky State Police, who began a criminal investigation.
The police department started an investigation internally to determine whether Turner had violated any department policies.
Due to the nature of the allegations, Turner was suspended with pay on Feb. 9.
His status was changed to suspended without pay on March 2, pending results of the investigations.
State police turned over the results of their investigation to a special prosecutor, who, on March 23, declined to file charges.
However, while conducting the investigation it was determined Turner violated two department policies.
“We believe that this matter has been investigated thoroughly, by Kentucky State Police, the Hickman County Attorney’s office and our department,” said Chief of Police Brian Laird. “None of the three agencies found evidence of criminal wrong-doing on the part of Capt. Turner. “Capt. Turner has been held accountable for his policy violations and we look forward to putting this investigation behind us and continuing to serve the citizens of Paducah.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.