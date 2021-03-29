13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 29. (Source: Houston Dept. of Health via CNN)
By Marsha Heller | March 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 9:34 AM

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 3,238.

According to the health department, one of the newly reported cases is at a correctional facility in the county and is not included in the breakdown.

The new positive cases include:

  • Females - four girls under the age of six, three women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s and one woman in her 50s.
  • Males - one man in his 20s, one man in his 30s and one man in his 80s.

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 20
  • Released from isolation - 3,157
  • Deaths - 61

