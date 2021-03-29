13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 29.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 3,238.
According to the health department, one of the newly reported cases is at a correctional facility in the county and is not included in the breakdown.
The new positive cases include:
- Females - four girls under the age of six, three women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s and one woman in her 50s.
- Males - one man in his 20s, one man in his 30s and one man in his 80s.
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 20
- Released from isolation - 3,157
- Deaths - 61
