Ky. to receive $4.3M to improve parks, outdoor spaces

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - More than $4.3 million in federal money will be used to upgrade parks and recreations across Kentucky, including several in the Heartland.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) has awarded Kentucky the funds to improve outdoor spaces in 41 communities.
Kentucky Department for Local Government (DLG) Commissioner Dennis Keene will help communities throughout the Commonwealth.
“The Land and Water Conservation Fund will provide crucial funding for communities in every corner of Kentucky,” said Keene. “We are grateful these funds will upgrade Kentucky parks with accessible trails, playgrounds and more for every Kentuckian to enjoy.”
The following are projects funded in western Kentucky:
- Benton will use $12,995 to construct two pavilions with post frames and metal roofs in the playground at H. H. Lovett Park.
- Eddyville will use $50,140 to renovate the city tennis courts. The city plans to replace fencing, resurface the courts, replace net posts and add a hitting board.
- Hopkinsville will use $75,000 to construct two group shelters and one playground at the Pardue Lane Park.
- Kuttawa will use $125,100 for the first phase of a project to expand and upgrade Glenn Park. During this phase, the city will expand the lower playground and make repairs to the adjoining basketball court by adding new playground equipment, mulch, six benches, three trash receptacles and new signage.
- Murray and Calloway County will use $19,767 to add an accessible walking path connecting the ADA accessible playground to the ADA accessible bathrooms and replace the old toddler playground with a new, accessible Tot Lot.
- Carlisle County will use $150,000 for construction of a new ballfield and the addition of fencing to two existing fields. The county will use also use the funds to hire an electrician to replace wiring and conduits, straighten a pole and install a new panel stand set in concrete.
- Livingston County will use $150,000 to upgrade Ledbetter Community Park to include a basketball court, pavilion, playground and walking trail.
- Trigg County will use $125,245 to assist in the reconstruction of a concession and restroom facility at the Trigg County Recreation Complex.
LWCF is a federal program designed to protect natural areas, help local communities acquire land for outdoor recreation spaces and to develop or renovate public, outdoor recreation spaces such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming, boating or fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks.
