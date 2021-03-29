Jackson Co. reports 7 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported seven more COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 29.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female: one in her twenties, two in their thirties, one in her forties, and one in her sixties
- Male: one in his twenties, and one in his seventies.
There are currently 65 active cases being managed.
To date, there have been 4,785 cases in the county, including 72 related deaths.
Three individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,648 individuals.
