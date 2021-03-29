IDPH reports 1,761 new COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,761 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including five additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,239,589 cases, including 21,256 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
To date, 20,183,744 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
As of Sunday night, 1,352 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 280 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 22-28, 2021 is 3.3 percent.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 22-28, 2021 is 3.8 percent.
A total of 5,577,614 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday midnight, including 367,430 for long-term care facilities.
