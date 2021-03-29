Hundreds honored Vietnam veterans in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to pay their respect, honor and remember the 58,276 service members who never came home in Perryville on Monday.
People came from several different states and from around the area to the Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial for National Vietnam War Veterans Day and honored the service and sacrifice made by the names on the wall.
One veteran we spoke with said he brought his family here and wanted to let his daughters understand more about what all the names on the wall represent.
“It helps with their upbringing and and respect. When they see military people, they respect them,” Sam Zuccarello said. “They go up to them on their own and say their thank yous. It just means a lot.”
Another Vietnam veteran remembered and described what it was like during his time in combat.
“I had a rifle and got wet, got shot at, got whatever,” Ted Mueller said. “Chopped through the jungle, whatever we had to do. That’s what we did. And you’ll never forget it and actually this is more I’ve talked about it than I’ve ever talked to even my kids about.”
We spoke to a volunteer who was also a Vietnam veteran. He said it is key to remember everyone who served and died for our country.
“It’s kind of like Jackie Smith said that if we forget those people that give their all, we’ve lost the war,” Ed Webber said. “We didn’t lose the war and we’re not going to lose it. That’s what it’s about is remembering those people and respecting them.”
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial Volunteers who were also Vietnam veterans were stationed throughout the buildings and grounds to share their experiences and answer any questions as well.
