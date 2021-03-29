First Alert: Beautiful afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s a chilly, but nice start to the work-week.
Wake-up temps are in the low to mid 30s.
This afternoon will be sunny and slightly breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mild with highs near the upper 60s, but more clouds will move in during the afternoon ahead of a cold front.
Scattered rain arrives late Tuesday through Wednesday.
A few thunderstorms are possible in our southern counties. Severe weather is not expected.
The rest of the week will be sunny, but chilly for this time of year.
Highs will range in the 50s with lows below freezing.
Wednesday night and Thursday night, we could have an early spring freeze or frost. This will depend on wind and sky conditions.
