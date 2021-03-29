Egyptian Health Dept. reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported nine more COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 29. (Source: WALB)
By Jessica Ladd | March 29, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 4:14 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine more COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 29.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their 30s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 30s

White County

o Female:1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

o Male: 1 in their 50s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,570 lab confirmed positives, including 50 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,747 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 496 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

