Egyptian Health Dept. reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine more COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 29.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their 30s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their 30s
White County
o Female:1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s
o Male: 1 in their 50s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,570 lab confirmed positives, including 50 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,747 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 496 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.