Controlled burns planned for Land Between the Lakes Monday afternoon

LYON COUTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Controlled burns are scheduled at the Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area on Monday afternoon, March 29.
The National Forest Service plans to burn of approximately 20 acres near the Old Eddyville Ferry Landing starting around 1 p.m. and up to 190 acres in the Crossroads area starting around 3 p.m.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said smoke from the controlled burns is not expected to affect drivers traveling U.S. 62, and KY 93 between Lake City, Eddyville, and the Eddy Creek area, but smoke could drift across Lake Barkley.
The controlled burns are being conducted to improve wildlife habitat and to help control possible wildfires.
