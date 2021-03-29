A Cold But Calm Morning Outside

A calm and clear start to the day with a twist…cold temperatures in the low to mid 30s! Frost may form in some areas this morning during the predawn hours. Since winds are calm, there isn’t expected to be a wind chill factor to worry about this morning. Once the clock starts rolling and brings us into the afternoon, it will be a very nice day. Sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 60s. Winds will start to increase out of the south by the afternoon with some gusts up to 20mph.
Weather will stay mild heading into Tuesday as temperatures will edge near the upper 60s. However, more clouds move in ahead of a cold front and scattered rain arrives late Tuesday through Wednesday. A few thunderstorms can be possible especially in our southern counties, but no major severe weather is expected.
The end of the week it will be sunny for the most part but very cold for this time of year. High temperatures will range in the 50s with low temperatures below freezing. Wednesday night and Thursday night, we could have an early spring freeze/frost (depending on the winds/sky conditions).
-Lisa
