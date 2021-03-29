A Cold But Calm Morning Outside

A calm and clear start to the day with a twist…cold temperatures in the low to mid 30s! Frost may form in some areas this morning during the predawn hours. Since winds are calm, there isn’t expected to be a wind chill factor to worry about this morning. Once the clock starts rolling and brings us into the afternoon, it will be a very nice day. Sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 60s. Winds will start to increase out of the south by the afternoon with some gusts up to 20mph.