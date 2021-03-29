Cape Girardeau Co. Court moves to Phase 3 operations

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS)- Beginning on April 1, 2021, all Circuit, Associate Circuit and Municipal Divisions of the 32nd Judicial Circuit will begin operating under Phase Three due to decreases COVD-19 cases.
These operational directives will remain in effect until further order of the Missouri Supreme Court and they may be extended if COVID-19 cases significantly increases above the current level.
In the event of an increases of cases, the court may revert to a lower phase, order or complete closure of the court.
Under Phase Three, the following will be implemented:
- Members of the public who are not involved in a court proceeding will not be allowed in the courthouse.
- No person exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to a person exhibiting those symptoms will be allowed access to a court facility.
- Personnel will be positioned at every public entrance to a court facility to turn away any person who is prohibited by this order from entering the facility.
- The use of face masks by judicial employees and members of the public is required.
- Everyone will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
- All facilities will be cleaned as much as possible and everyone will practice good handwashing and protective hygiene.
- All jury trials are suspended through May 31, 2021 and may be extended if circumstances warrant.
- Matters involving vulnerable individuals may be take up by video and telephone conferencing where possible and, where that is not possible, continuances shall be granted liberally.
