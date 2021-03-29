Breezy but warmer this afternoon and evening

Winds will continue to pick up through the second half of the day, with gusts up to 25 mph likely. This will cause a fire danger in some areas. The southerly winds and sunshine will warm us up into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight lows will only dip into the 40s. Clouds will increase through the day on Tuesday, bringing rain chances by the evening hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday night. Much colder air moves in behind the rain. Lows on Thursday and Friday morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A frost and possible freeze is likely in many areas!