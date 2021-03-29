Baptist Health Paducah first in region to offer miniature pacemaker

“This new device is a miniaturized pacemaker that is placed through the groin and placed directly in the right ventricle,” Dr. Ford said. “The new pacemaker is not for everyone. It will be used most commonly when atrial pacing is not required, such as in chronic atrial fibrillation or some cases of complete heart block, and when vascular access is an issue. The trials have shown a lower complication rate with this device compared to the standard pacemaker procedure. Since there are no leads, there are no problems with the leads having to be replaced and no pacemaker pocket to get infected.”