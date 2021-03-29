3 arrested for kidnapping, assault in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a local bank on Wednesday, March 24, after a patron reported being held against their will to the bank teller.
The victim told officers they had been held against their will and physically assaulted at a Poplar Bluff home for several hours before being taken to the bank to withdraw an amount of money.
The suspects fled from the bank prior to the arrival of the police.
After searching a house on the 900 block of Park Street, investigators discovered illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
In the course of the investigation, officers arrested 22-year-old Zakary Gilliland of Poplar Bluff, 29-year-old Jessica Barnette of Camden, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Frederick Meyer of Poplar Bluff.
Charges of assault and kidnapping are pending against the suspects, along with drug charges.
The incident is still under investigation, and more arrests are expected.
