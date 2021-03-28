VFW Auxillary holds Easter egg hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The VFW Post 3838 Auxillary held an Easter egg hunt at the VFW lakes on Sunday in Cape Girardeau County.
Dozens of children were in attendance where they were divided up into three different sections to search for the eggs.
Kids we talked with say it’s a great opportunity to have some fun.
“You get to spend time with your friends and family and you get to eat good food and make memories,” Raylee Bening said.
“When you’re older, you’ll remember coming here with your family and just making those memories,” Shelby Smith said.
The Easter Bunny was also on hand to take pictures with, as well as, plenty of food and drinks for everyone.
