SEMO track and field athlete charged with first degree rape or attempted rape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University track and field athlete, Michael Jenkins, was charged with first degree rape or attempted rape.
According to court documents, the charges were filed on March 26. Jenkins competed in the 2021 Ole Miss Classic on March 27, in Oxford, Mississippi.
He was arrested just after 1 a.m. on March 28.
Jenkins is being held at Cape County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to jail records.
On February 18, a unnamed petitioner was granted an Ex Parte order of protection against Jenkins for stalking and adult abuse, a full order was granted on March 18.
According to court documents, the Southeast Missouri State University and their security were informed of the Ex Parte order on March 2.
It is unknown if the order is connected at this time.
Kathy Harper, the University Communication Director, and Jeff Honza, SEMO Assistant Director of Athletics for Strategic Communications, did not have any comments when KFVS reached out to them on March 28.
This incident comes a few weeks after students protested sexual violence at the university, and a few months after Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas responded to an online petition about sexual violence on campus.
