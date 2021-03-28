Marion Ky. man charged with murder, burglary

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, March 27, Claude L. Brown, 24 of Marion was arrested by Kentucky State Police (KSP) on murder and burglary charges.
Around 5 p.m., Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home for a disturbance.
When police arrived, they found a woman, Karla S. Haley, 56 of Smithland, with multiple stab wounds.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office called KSP to help.
According to the KSP investigation, Brown broke into Haley’s home, he then stabbed Haley multiple times during a fight.
Haley was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Brown was arrested and charged with Murder and Burglary, 1st Degree. He is lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.