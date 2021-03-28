First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The upcoming week starts out mild, but ends up with unusually cool conditions. A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring clouds and some rain from Tuesday evening thru Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not expected with this system, but it will be cooler again Wednesday into Thursday. In fact, lows will likely be near freezing by Thursday and Friday mornings, with some frost likely especially Friday morning when winds will be lighter. Next weekend currently looks dry with cool mornings and mild afternoons.