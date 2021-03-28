First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Gusty northwest winds this afternoon will die down and become calm overnight as a surface high pressure system moves overhead. What this means is- it will be a clear, quiet and chilly night. Daybreak lows Monday morning will likely range from about 30 to 36 or so….and some patchy frost is likely, especially in favored areas. Then southerly breezes will kick in on Monday, making for a sunny and slightly warmer day, with highs well into the 60s.
The upcoming week starts out mild, but ends up with unusually cool conditions. A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring clouds and some rain from Tuesday evening thru Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not expected with this system, but it will be cooler again Wednesday into Thursday. In fact, lows will likely be near freezing by Thursday and Friday mornings, with some frost likely especially Friday morning when winds will be lighter. Next weekend currently looks dry with cool mornings and mild afternoons.
