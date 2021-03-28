Deadly crash in Bryan County leads to baby born in traffic

The accident resulted in a traffic slowdown that prevented Pamela Gaither and her husband Falaq from getting to Winn Army Community Hospital in time for the birth of their second child. Pamela Gaither says she started having contractions around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning, and she, Falaq and her son were in their car traveling to the hospital for the second time that morning when the three-vehicle crash stopped traffic. Some first responders on the scene began assisting Pamela.