Cooler and breezy today

The rain and thunderstorms are long gone and the sunshine will return today! Even with the sunshine, temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 50s across much of the area. Many parts of the Heartland will be about 20 degrees cooler than what we saw on Saturday afternoon. Winds today will be stronger too, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. Lows tonight will be chilly, dropping into the 30s. Patchy frost possible in some areas by daybreak on Monday. We start to warm up on Monday, with highs back into the 60s. Our next rain chances will move in Tuesday night into early Wednesday.