Alligators seized by KDFWR in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On March 26, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) seized two alligators from a McCracken County home.
The alligators were both around 5 feet long.
They were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade, Kentucky.
In Kentucky, alligators are “inherently dangerous wildlife.” Is illegal to import or own them.
A 55-year-old Paducah man admitted to having the alligators.
He showed the animals to conservation officers when they visited the home.
The man has been charged with two counts of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.