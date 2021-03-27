Shawnee National Forest continues with prescribed burns

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Prescribed burning will continue across southern Illinois during dry periods over the next week.
Prescribed fire, or controlled burning, has many benefits including maintaining healthy environments and the native plants and animals they support.
U.S. Forest Service Fire crews will be working in partnership with the Southern Illinois Prescribed Burn Association and individual private landowners to conduct several public/private prescribed burns during the upcoming days, weather permitting.
- Mill Creek and Cedar Lake Kudzu – These two burns are planned for Sunday, March 28, if Saturday’s rain misses the units. Location of the prescribed burns are on the south end of Cedar Lake about 3 and 5 miles west of Makanda, Illinois in southeastern Jackson County. Smoke should travel over rural areas of Union and Johnson Counties.
- Hart Creek - Planned for Monday, March 29. Location of the prescribed burn is about 1 mile south of Herod, Illinois in northeastern Pope County.
- Condro – Planned for Monday, March 29. Location of the prescribed burn is about 9 miles southwest of Golconda, Illinois in southern Pope County.
- Beatty Branch – Planned for Tuesday, March 30. Location of the prescribed burn is about 6 miles northwest of Golconda, Illinois in central Pope County.
A prescribed fire is a planned event.
Forest Service prescribed fires are overseen by professional firefighters with training and experience.
Members of the public can expect the bulk of smoke to be visible in early to mid-afternoon and dissipate before dark.
To download a list and map of planned burns for Shawnee National Forest lands visit, click here.
