Heartland wedding venues head into busy 2021 season

Jackson, Mo. (KFVS) - Last year, love was in the air, but so was COVID-19. It forced brides and grooms to postpone their big day to 2021. Now, it may be harder to find the perfect venue.
“We’re going to be probably having our busiest season yet,” said Tia Rademaker, the owner of Rusted Routes Farms, a venue in Jackson.
She said they are already booked for 2021, as for 2022 dates are going fast.
“I think we’re actually almost halfway booked for 2022. So, people are just wanting to get everything on the books and get going with planning,” Rademaker said.
She said, because of COVID-19, couples had to reschedule their weddings to a later date.
“We have about four to six weddings that are being pushed back, that we’re going to have now at this time.” Rademaker said.
However, there are a lot of newer couples that decided to tie the knot during the pandemic. They too are now looking for a venue.,
“We have a lot of people that have gotten engaged. Through COVID season the decided they wanted to get married,” Rademaker said.
Emily Heinlein and Chandler Dorris got engaged in August of 2020, they booked their venue a month later.
“I was really anxious about it, so I was really wanting to look at venues right after we got engaged,” Heinlein said.
Heinlein said she’s glad she doesn’t have to worry about finding her wedding location, and would be disappointed if she couldn’t marry her fiancé there.
“It’s kind of hard right now just because everybody booking their weddings, especially with COVID,” Heinlein said.
If you are sold on a certain date, Rademakers said it’s important not to wait too long.
“It’s not uncommon to have a bride say I want this date, and then another bride say I want this date, it just whoever puts in contract first,” Rademaker said.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.