Heartland firefighters train for scenarios using house

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters, along with mutual aid partners Gordonville, Jackson and East Cape Girardeau firefighters, trained for different scenarios in a large house on Saturday.
The home owner in Cape Girardeau allowed police to train several times earlier and then let firefighters train this past week before having the house burned down to rebuild.
Cape Girardeau Battalion Chief Dustin Koerber said it’s a great opportunity to be able to train with a live house, where they did several different training scenarios.
“This is about as realistic of training that we could possibly get,” Koerber said. “To simulate a real house fire where we could do so in a controlled environment. We can control the situation and control the amount of fire that we have to safely get some training and some education for our members.”
He said it’s a good opportunity for the younger generation that don’t have as many training opportunities.
“Through fire prevention activities, our house fires over the years have diminished, and that’s a good thing,” Koerber said. “I think it shows that public education and fire prevention is working, but there is always the inevitable house fire at random throughout the year. So given though we don’t have as many as we used to, there’s not as many opportunity for our members to get that practical experience.”
After the training was complete, they let the house burn down while supervising.
