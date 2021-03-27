Heartland community raises money for boy with leukemia

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The community rallied at a carnival for a young boy fighting cancer.
Many people came out to the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Cape Girardeau where they played carnival type games, ate food and raffled off prizes all to help raise funds for Lukas Simmons, who has Leukemia.
We talked with family members about how grateful they were about the help for their brother.
“It means a lot to me that people actually support what my brother is going through and care what my brother is going through,” Riley Bennett said. “If I was in my brother’s shoes, it would mean a lot to him too, so, I think, thank everyone around that has supported him.”
Another brother felt the same way and wanted to thank everyone as well.
“Sometimes it’s hard to see my brother go through all that stuff,” Ethyn Bennett said. “He just lays around but we try to get him out and it’s just awesome to see all these people and community come out and support us. Especially them, the Greek Life. They are awesome people.”
Money raised from this event will go towards travel costs and other financial tolls for the family.
