Heartland church hosts food pantry

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland church is stepping from the behind the pews and outside the church building, to help feed the community.
“Many families are suffering; many families are hurting” Joseph Cotton, the pastor of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, said.
Today, he and other church members hosted their first food pantry in the church parking lot, nearly running out of food to give.
“It’s a lot of excitement as you can see, we’re just about out for our first time. So that pretty good,” Cotton said.
Dr. Sheila Long is a member of the church and director of the food pantry. She said they saw the need for the pantry because of the pandemic, especially for folks affected financially.
“All you have to do is just drive up, give your phone number, we load you, and you go out. There is no income requirements at all,” Long said.
She said they are currently relying on assistance from local grocery stores.
“We are in the process of getting donations and we are still in need of donations,” Long said.
People at the pantry explained times are hard right now, so they are glad to see others stepping up where it’s needed.
“We have two, 4-year-old grandbabies at home we take care of, and it helps a lot,” Shelly Mangrum said.
Others who felt fortunate during the pandemic said they couldn’t wait to help.
“Without a doubt, you just tell me what time and where, and what you want me to do,” Bradley Smith said.
Long said she hopes to continue seeing more people come to the pantry.
“With prayer and faith, that’s what my goal was,” Long said.
The food pantry will take place on the fourth Saturday of every month.
You can visit https://www.kfvs12.com/2021/03/26/new-bethel-missionary-baptist-church-hosts-first-annual-food-drive/ for more information
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.