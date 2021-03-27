FIRST ALERT: Strong thunderstorms, tornadoes possible this evening

(KFVS) - We start the weekend out with spring-like temperatures today and end up with breezy and cooler conditions by Sunday.
There is a good chance of strong to severe thunderstorms from late afternoon through about midnight tonight.
SPC has most of the area in a level 2 risk of severe for mainly hail/wind.
Our southern counties are under a level 3 threat due to the possibility of isolated tornadoes in the late afternoon and evening, especially in NW Tn.
Our highs this afternoon will be about 75 to 80, making it the warmest day of the season so far.
Behind our overnight cold front, Sunday will be much cooler and breezy….though skies should eventually clear.
The first half of next week will be quite pleasant and mild, but a pattern change occurs mid-week.
Showers will move through early Wednesday with a cold front.
Behind the front it will be quite a bit cooler on Thursday and Friday.
We’ll likely have daybreak lows near freezing on Thursday and perhaps Friday mornings.
Some frost may be possible as well.
