First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Changeable weekend developing as we start out with spring-like warmth today and end up with breezy and cooler conditions Sunday. In-between, there is a good chance of strong to severe thunderstorms from late afternoon through about midnight. SPC has the area mostly in a level 2 risk of severe for mainly hail/wind, but our southern counties are under a level 3 and isolated tornadoes look possible late afternoon and evening especially in NW Tn. Otherwise our highs this afternoon will be about 75 to 80, making it the warmest day of the season thus far. Behind our overnight cold front, Sunday will be much cooler and breezy….though skies should eventually clear.
The first half of next week will be quite pleasant and mild, but a pattern change occurs mid-week. Showers will move through early Wednesday with a cold front…and behind the front it will be quite a bit cooler for Thursday and Friday. In fact, we’ll likely have daybreak lows near freezing on Thursday and perhaps Friday mornings. Some frost may be possible as well.
