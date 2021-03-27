First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Changeable weekend developing as we start out with spring-like warmth today and end up with breezy and cooler conditions Sunday. In-between, there is a good chance of strong to severe thunderstorms from late afternoon through about midnight. SPC has the area mostly in a level 2 risk of severe for mainly hail/wind, but our southern counties are under a level 3 and isolated tornadoes look possible late afternoon and evening especially in NW Tn. Otherwise our highs this afternoon will be about 75 to 80, making it the warmest day of the season thus far. Behind our overnight cold front, Sunday will be much cooler and breezy….though skies should eventually clear.