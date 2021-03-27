First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Saturday was the warmest day of the year so far with the exception of some southern counties where clouds and showers kept it a bit cooler. Shower and thunderstorm activity will ramp up this evening and into tonight as a cold front approaches from the northwest, and meets up with humid air being drawn in from the south. Although the tornado threat has lessened for our area, we are still outlooked for a potential for hail/wind threat through about midnight. Heavy downpours are also possible. Behind a cold front, cooler and drier air will be blowing back in from the northwest….and Sunday will end up as a dry but much cooler (and breezy) day.