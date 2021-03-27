1 dead after vehicle fire at Metropolis Sports Park, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating

1 dead after vehicle fire at Metropolis Sports Park, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating
By Jessica Ladd | March 27, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 6:48 PM

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead after a vehicle fire in Metropolis.

On March 25, 2021, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Metropolis Police and Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire at the Metropolis Sports Park.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and a deceased individual was located in the driver’s seat.

The Metropolis Police Department requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 and the State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the death.

The Investigation in ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.