Amber Alert issued after car stolen in Alton with 3-month-old inside

Ghyadi Jaber (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff | March 26, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 9:54 PM

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Amber Alert was issued Friday night after a car was stolen in Alton, Illinois with a 3-month-old inside.

Officials with the Alton Police Department said the car was stolen from 735 Spring Street with the baby inside around 7:30 p.m. Ghyadi Jaber is 24 inches long and weighs 15 pounds.

The car is a gold Chevy Venture with Illinois license plate CL84393. No other information was released. This is a developing situation.

