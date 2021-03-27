Amber Alert issued after car stolen in Alton with 3-month-old inside

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Amber Alert was issued Friday night after a car was stolen in Alton, Illinois with a 3-month-old inside.
Officials with the Alton Police Department said the car was stolen from 735 Spring Street with the baby inside around 7:30 p.m. Ghyadi Jaber is 24 inches long and weighs 15 pounds.
The car is a gold Chevy Venture with Illinois license plate CL84393. No other information was released. This is a developing situation.
