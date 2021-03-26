What you need to know March 26

A beautiful rainbow after storms passed through Poplar Bluff on Thursday. (Source: cNews/Dorris Regina)
By Marsha Heller | March 26, 2021 at 3:45 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 3:45 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, March 26.

First Alert Weather

Winds will continue to weaken throughout the day, but gusts near 20-25 mph are possible during the early morning.

Wake-up temps are ranging in the upper 40s to 50s .

Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

More sunshine is expected heading into this weekend.

High temperatures on Saturday could reach the mid 70s!

There is another chance of rain and storms Saturday night with the passing of a cold front.

Some storms could be severe into early Sunday.

Sunday and Monday will be cooler, but near average for this time of year.

Highs in the low to mid 60s.

