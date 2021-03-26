What you need to know March 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, March 26.
Winds will continue to weaken throughout the day, but gusts near 20-25 mph are possible during the early morning.
Wake-up temps are ranging in the upper 40s to 50s .
Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon.
Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
More sunshine is expected heading into this weekend.
High temperatures on Saturday could reach the mid 70s!
There is another chance of rain and storms Saturday night with the passing of a cold front.
Some storms could be severe into early Sunday.
Sunday and Monday will be cooler, but near average for this time of year.
Highs in the low to mid 60s.
- Tornadoes hatched by early spring “super cell” storms have ripped a path of devastation across Alabama and into Georgia early Friday, leaving at least five people dead.
- About 2,000 people gathered for a vigil honoring the 10 people killed in the Colorado supermarket shooting Thursday night, just hours after attorneys for the shooting suspect asked during his first court appearance that he receive a mental health evaluation before the case against him proceeds.
- Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended some of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying they posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers who had assembled there to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race.
- A new study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology finds COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women.
- The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois will receive more than $1 million in federal funding.
- Drivers in the market for a new vehicle may face some challenges that can be blamed on the pandemic.
- Heartland venues are filling up dates after postponed weddings and other events in 2020.
- A 14-year-old teen accused of crashing a stolen Porsche SUV on an Ohio interstate has died.
- A Raleigh, North Carolina man is recovering after he was bitten over the weekend by his venomous pet Green Mamba snake.
- Pepsi and Peeps are teaming up to make a new cola that combines the two sweet flavors.
- A Florida woman missing for three weeks was rescued from a storm drain after she crawled inside, got lost and allegedly became trapped underground.
