Southern Illinois College recruiting Esports players

“I am especially excited about the esports program because it gives us a chance to tap into a segment of the population that is often overlooked and provide them with a way to use something they love to do to help pay their college tuition, while forming new friendships,” said Fitzgerald. “As a longtime recreational gamer, I have seen firsthand the friendships that can develop as a result of gaming and am excited to be able to offer that opportunity to students at SIC.”