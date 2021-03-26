Southern Illinois College recruiting Esports players

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois College is looking for players for their new Esports team, SIC Falcons Faction of Gamers.
The team will be a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), and will compete in NACE tournaments.
The 2020-2021 season will include the games Valorant, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers, Madden, FIFA, Hearthstone, Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and Fortnite.
The SIC Falcons Faction of Gamers will have a gaming arena, that is now equipped with Alienware gaming computers with “some pretty impressive specs,” according to head coach Jason Fitzgerald, SIC’s Math, Science and Technology Division Chair.
“I am especially excited about the esports program because it gives us a chance to tap into a segment of the population that is often overlooked and provide them with a way to use something they love to do to help pay their college tuition, while forming new friendships,” said Fitzgerald. “As a longtime recreational gamer, I have seen firsthand the friendships that can develop as a result of gaming and am excited to be able to offer that opportunity to students at SIC.”
